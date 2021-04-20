53-year-old man drowned Monday while swimming off Okanagan Beach in Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson

A 53-year-old Penticton man drowned in Okanagan Lake Monday, according to RCMP who are investigating.

On April 19 at 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to Okanagan Beach in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Witnesses had seen a man swimming by himself near shore, when he disappeared from view. One witness saw him in the water in apparent distress, and walked into the water to bring the man to shore and commence CPR.

Once emergency crews arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts while transporting him to hospital.

"Unfortunately, the swimmer, a local Penticton resident, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital," said Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating. To respect the man's privacy, no further identifying information will be released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have other information is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.