Photo: KMR Photography

Applications are now open for the 2021 Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen student bursaries.

Over $40,000 in nine different bursaries are up for grabs for local students.

The criteria for each bursary varies but if applicable, a student can apply for all awards. They are open to all graduating and returning students.

Deadline to apply is June 6, 2021. For more information on each of the bursaries and to apply, click here.