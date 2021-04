Photo: file photo

A warning was issued today by the Penticton Indian Band after a dog was attacked.

A notice issued by the band late Monday afternoon says it has been notified about what it calls a "potential cougar attack."

A dog was attacked, and died as a result of injuries it suffered.

"Due to the injuries sustained by the dog, the vet is confident this is the result of a cougar attack," the notice states.

People are asked to watch their children and pets as a result.