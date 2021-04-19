IH warning of substance sold as crack cocaine in Penticton that actually contains fentanyl

Photo: Contributed
Interior Health has issued a warning to illicit drug users in Penticton about potentially contaminated supply.
A beige substance, sold in a chunk, is being misrepresented as crack cocaine when it actually contains fentanyl, the health authority says.
The risk of overdose grows when substances are sold without clarity on their contents.
Users are urged to get their drugs checked, learn the signs of overdose like slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, and to carry naloxone.
Drug checking is available in Penticton at:
- Martin Street Outreach Clinic
- Interior Health MHSU & Public Health
- SOWINS mobile outreach
- OneSky Community Resources
- Snxastwilxtn Centre
- Pathways Addictions Resource Society
The substance warning is in effect until April 24.