IH warning of substance sold as crack cocaine in Penticton that actually contains fentanyl

Interior Health has issued a warning to illicit drug users in Penticton about potentially contaminated supply.

A beige substance, sold in a chunk, is being misrepresented as crack cocaine when it actually contains fentanyl, the health authority says.

The risk of overdose grows when substances are sold without clarity on their contents.

Users are urged to get their drugs checked, learn the signs of overdose like slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, and to carry naloxone.

Drug checking is available in Penticton at:

Martin Street Outreach Clinic

Interior Health MHSU & Public Health

SOWINS mobile outreach

OneSky Community Resources

Snxastwilxtn Centre

Pathways Addictions Resource Society

The substance warning is in effect until April 24.