Penticton man found guilty of grabbing, throttling and slapping children in Kaleden park

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man has been found guilty of attacking two young boys at a Kaleden park in 2020.

In Penticton court Monday Bryan Lamb, in his early 50s, was convicted of the assaults but will not be sentenced until a later date.

Court heard testimony earlier in the trial that Lamb approached a four-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy on August 25, 2020 in Kaleden and grabbed them, briefly throttling the 10-year-old and slapping him.

One of the boys testified that he felt "scared" during the incident. Other children present in the park at the time also testified, backing up the allegation it was Lamb.

Lamb has a lengthy criminal history and is facing other unrelated charges at this time.