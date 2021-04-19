Penticton beach booze pilot project could be back for round two

Photo: BC Ale Trail

A pilot project allowing consumption of alcohol on certain parks and beaches in Penticton may be coming back this year, should council approve it.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will discuss whether to allow open liquor in Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Marina Way Park and Skaha Park from May 1 to Oct. 15, 2021.

Last summer was the pilot year, after the project was put in place specifically to help boost local restaurants and breweries who were relying on takeout due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A staff report on the first year's findings was positive overall, and recommends that council continue the program in 2021.

This time around, an additional $88,500 already earmarked in the 2021 budget will be going towards increased garbage and recycling capacity in city parks and beaches including those within the responsible consumption zone. Daily morning litter collection crews will be supplemented with an afternoon crew to address any increased accumulation of litter both from the program, or from increased use of the parks in general due to COVID-19.

The bylaw, should it be adopted, would allow liquor consumption between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. beginning in May and running through the middle of October.

Signage will be posted with information on boundaries and hours at all locations.

Council will deliberate whether to follow city staff's recommendation on Tuesday.