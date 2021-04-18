Depth comes through in Vees shorthanded victory over Bucks

Photo: Cherie Morgan

The Penticton Vees got a big effort from their entire shorthanded lineup as they earned their third victory in a row with a 5-1 triumph over the Cranbrook Bucks on Sunday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees special teams has been one of their strengths all season long and the power play came through once again for the third straight game to give Penticton a 1-0 advantage. Tristan Amonte sent a pass to the front of the net that was redirected in past the blocker side of Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey by Tyler Ho, who collected his 3rd goal of the season.

The 2nd period started with more Vees pressure and led to a 2-0 lead just 25 seconds into the middle stanza as Jacob Quillan doubled the Vees advantage.

The Vees held the Bucks at bay in the 3rd period, allowing just 6 shots in the final 20 minutes and added a pair of insurance goals late in the frame, starting with Liam Malmquist.

With 55 seconds remaining, Ryan Upson concluded the scoring with his 5th goal of the season and gave the Vees a 5-1 lead.

Kaeden Lane made 19 saves on 20 shots in his 7th victory of the season while Nathan Airey turned aside 36 of the 41 shots he faced in his 6th loss of the campaign.