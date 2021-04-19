ALERT will use grant to purchase seacan for equipment

Photo: ALERT

A long-time South Okanagan animal emergency response team will be able to purchase a much-needed seacan thanks to a grant from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team has been operating in the South Okanagan since 1994, rescuing and caring for domestic animals and livestock during disasters.

Recently, ALERT received a $4,500 grant from the RDOS, which the organization will use to purchase a seacan.

“The seacan will provide ALERT with a place for their central logistics,” said Deborah McBride, ALERT director of operations.

“Since 1994, ALERT has gathered a considerable amount of equipment and supplies including fence panels, kennels and crates, wheelbarrows, troughs, etc. The seacan will provide an opportunity to amass everything in one place and eliminate the need to use up garage space with volunteers.”

ALERT information officer Daryl Meyers said the new seacan will be key to organizing ALERT's inventory.

The organization is run through the help of volunteers, and they're currently seeking new members. They're also looking for foster homes for cast, dogs, horses and other livestock. Those interested in helping out can reach the organization at [email protected]