Beloved Summerland eatery Shaughnessy's Cove sets grand re-opening weekend, plans hiring fair

Photo: Contributed The view from the old Shaugnessy's Cove in Summerland, soon to be revitalized.

A long-beloved Summerland eatery, Shaughnessy’s Cove, is set to make a comeback this May long weekend under new ownership.

Shaughnessy’s Cove operated for over a decade before closing its doors. The same site then housed the Local pub, before that too closed more than a year ago.

The pub has been through extensive renovations in hopes to return the establishment to its former glory, thanks to its new owners the Mackenzie Hospitality Group.

After an extremely successful opening and first season at the Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex Mountain Resort, Mackenzie Group founder Jessie Richie set his sights on Shaughnessy’s Cove.

"It was so great for so long, and we’re the group that can bring it back to its glory days," Ritchie told Castanet in January, when the plans were announced.

With opening day now on the horizon, they are looking to add members to the team and will be hosting an outdoor job fair Saturday May 1 from 12 - 4 p.m.

It will take place at12817 Lakeshore Drive S in Summerland, at the location of the new and exciting restaurant.

They will be hiring for all positions including:

Line Cooks

Prep Cooks

Dishwashers

Bartenders

Servers

Hosts

Training will begin early May. Anyone interested in attending is asked to please send a resume to [email protected] to apply.

Terry Field with Shaughnessy’s Cove and the Mackenzie Hospitality group describes the fare at the restaurant as casual fine dining, with delicious cocktails and local Okanagan beer and wine.

"We have completely transformed the space, it is now light and refreshing with a West Coast feel. We can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Field added: "We will be open year round! Shaughnessy’s Cove will include boat friendly dining at their dock, including moorage, while you visit their patio or pub or place an online order for end of dock service.’”