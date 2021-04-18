Cat saved from hoarding house by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland in need of quiet, gentle home

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for a welcoming home for a sweet cat from a hoarding home that needs a safe space.

Pamela is three-years-old and has had a rough start to life. Because of her situation growing up, she is a little more particular than other kitties when it comes to showing affection and getting along with others.

“Due to this, Pamela has a great distaste for other cats and animals in general. She will be looking for a home where she can be the only cat and ideally has no kids,” Critteraid animal director Jess Byer said,

“We want to make sure that we find a quiet, gentle home for her that has the patience and love to give her and really show her that the world is not as scary as she believes.”

Pamela is also described as ‘an amazing little snacker’ which means she will need someone who can help watch her waistline and make sure she is not eating too much.

If you think you have the right home for this gal, send Critteraid an email to set up a time to meet with her at [email protected]