Penticton Art Gallery yarn-bombing the city trees as a part of an at home community project

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery

Got a talent for knitting?

The Penticton Art Gallery is showing off local creations by yarn bombing the trees outside of their museum.

The decision came to the team after they could no longer host their seniors' art classes in person and started thinking of distant projects that could be worked on together.

“One of those projects was this one -- yarn bombing! We put a call out to Seniors Wellness for their participants to create knitted or crochet squares that we would sew together to wrap a tree outside the Gallery,” their Facebook past reads.

The project grew to include others from the community as well as many students from the School District.

In the end, over 300 creators contributed, from ages nine to 99.

“Thank you to everyone who made the first stage of this project possible.”

If you're walking near the Gallery, stop by for a photoshoot and tag your photos with #YYFYarnBomb.

Anyone interested in contributing and continuing this project can create a knitted or crochet square, a felted flower, or pompoms and drop them off at the Penticton Art Gallery.

“Let's beautify the city!”