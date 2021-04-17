Penticton Farmers Market opened for the season with vendors and shoppers happy to be back

Casey Richardson

It’s that time of the year again where downtown streets are filled with local vendors selling baked goods, fresh produce and artisan crafts.

The Penticton farmers market opened up on Saturday with over 35 vendors and expects to see more join them throughout the season.

"So far the feedback we’ve gotten today is that people have been dying to get out in the sunshine and get some fresh local produce and local crafts,” Rick Hatch, the president for the market said.

“We’re very happy to be back and happy to enjoy this beautiful weather today."

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place throughout the market again to help keep everyone safe, and Hatch said it’s a bit easier this year to have them in place.

“I feel like everyone knows the expectation and we all know the routine now. People are a lot more comfortable...we just know how it’s supposed to work.”

All vendors are wearing masks and are following the COVID-19 Pandemic Plan which has been approved by the City of Penticton and Interior Health, according to the Market. Rules are posted to practice social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

A limited amount of customers are allowed through the market at a time. Everyone enters through the Lakeshore Drive side and heads down in one direction to exit at Westminster Ave.

Hatch said that while the first few weekends are a little slow as farmers wait for their crops to be ready, at the peak the market will host over 60 vendors.

“We’re happy to be offering a lot of the same products that they’ve come to know and love and a lot of new things as well.”

The market runs every Saturday until Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.