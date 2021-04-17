Overnight house fire on Penticton's Woodlands Place

Photo: Ted Shumaker

A house caught fire on Penticton's Woodlands Place overnight.

Penticton Fire Rescue responded to the house fire just after midnight, near Woodlands Place and Woodlands Drive.

Photos from the scene show large flames coming from the building, as fire crews respond.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the fire, or the extent of the damage to the home itself.

It was a busy night for firefighters in the Okanagan, as crews responded to another large house fire in West Kelowna as well.