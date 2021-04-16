Wildfire crews attend pair of South Okanagan fires Friday

Photo: Contributed BCWS crews dealing with a wildfire on Allendale Lake Road outside of OK Falls

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are at the scene of a small bushfire near Okanagan Falls.

Witnesses say the blaze started on Allendale Lake Road at roughly 6:30 p.m.

The provincial government’s wildfire map says the fire is about a half a hectare in size. Photos sent to Castanet from the scene show fire crews arriving when the fire was still relatively small.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

Elsewhere in the South Okanagan, the Oliver Fire Department and BCWS attended a small wildfire on Oliver Mountain. The blaze briefly put up a plume of smoke visible from the community prior to it being brought under control.