200 block breezeway in Penticton closed as City installs new security gates

Photo: Casey Richardson Walking through the 200 block breezeway is going to look a bit different, as the City of Penticton is in the process of installing decorative security gates that will restrict access moving through.

City council decided back in February to install the secure gates in the walkway so that they can be closed overnight after seeing issues in the area, including a defacement of the public art murals.

A previous staff report found "loitering and vandalism have been a constant nuisance in the breezeway – including, graffiti, persons congregating and sleeping in the breezeway, panhandling, litter, drug use and other undesirable activity."

The breezeway connects Main Street to the Ellis Street parking areas in Penticton’s downtown and the intent is to secure the space during hours when the majority of downtown businesses are closed.

The cost to install gates was estimated at $20,000 for full design, custom manufacture and installation when staff presented the project to council for approval.

According to construction crews, installation will be taking place on Monday and access will be restricted throughout the day.

The decision to close the space hopes to remove opportunities for unwanted activity (graffiti, litter, camping, etc.) during hours when most stores are closed and allow the breezeway to remain clean and tidy when it reopens in the morning.

However, there is a concern about pushing the vandalism to another street now instead, and plans are unclear whether there will be a similar gate installed the 300 block breezeway. A city representative was not immediately available for comment.

The opening and closing of the gates will be managed by Bylaw Services, with hours adjusted for seasonal differences, but the gates are expected to generally be open when businesses are open downtown.