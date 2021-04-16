Oliver and Osoyoos wade into feasibility study with contract and appoint members

Photo: Pixabay

A community swimming pool in the South Okanagan is getting closer to fruition, as the Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and Osoyoos Indian Band dive into a feasibility study for the South Okanagan Regional Aquatic Centre Advisory Committee.

The contract for the feasibility study was awarded to Sierra Management and Planning. Appointed members of the respective councils will work along with staff and members at large.

The Town of Oliver is still recruiting a member from the public to join the team, since Sierra Management and Planning submitted a proposal that indicated comprehensive experience with a business and financial planning background.

In addition to the Council and Band representatives (elected and public members), the Band Chief and Mayors of Osoyoos and Oliver are ex-officio members of the committee.

Opportunities for public engagement will come later on, after baseline data and information has been compiled. The terms of reference for the Committee can be found here.

The Town of Osoyoos appointed Councillor Jim King and Councillor Myers Bennett. Gerald Davis, Director of Community Services will be the staff representative. Council also appointed Barry Romanko as the member at large. Romanko is the former CAO of Osoyoos and was initially involved in the infancy of this project.

The Osoyoos Indian Band Chief and Council appointed Sammy Louie and Sonya Jensen as members of council and Mike Campol, Chief Operating Officer as the member at large.

“This is an important opportunity. Should the outcome of this study chart a path forward, this level of collaboration could become a model for rural communities throughout the province. What better way to show that when local leaders come together, the residents of multiple communities will reap the benefits,” Campol said in a press release.

The Town of Oliver has appointed Councillor Petra Veintimilla and Councillor David Mattes as members of the committee. The Town’s CAO and Recreation Manager, Carol Sheridan were appointed as support staff.

Collaboration is key here for the work to build on projects such as the aquatic centre, which would be “unattainable for one government independently,” according to the release.

The next steps will hold a series of meetings with the consultant and the committee.

A final report is expected to be completed by the end of October.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the region and we are anticipating a strong response from all communities.”