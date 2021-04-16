Vote for your favourite Penticton restaurant and help them win a free advertising package

Photo: Contributed

We all know that COVID-19 restrictions have been tough on Penticton's beloved local restaurants, so Castanet is holding a contest to recognize the wonderful eateries that make the Peach City so tasty.

From now until May 15, cast your vote for your favourite local spot to grab some grub, and you could win a $50 restaurant gift certificate.

The establishment that gets the most votes by the contest deadline will receive a free $750 marketing campaign package from Castanet to help boost that business.

Participants can submit one entry per day, so don't forget to click back and keep on boosting your favourite spot! The gift certificate winner will be drawn after the contest closes.

Find the contest here.