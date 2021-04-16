172710
Penticton  

Local Penticton man who is dedicated to fundraising for the SPCA still at it, despite pandemic restrictions

Donation to local SPCA

Committed South Okanagan BC SPCA fundraiser Barry Zarudenec is at it again, helping facilitate a fundraiser through Waycon Manufacturing that saw a $1,020 cheque sent to the branch.

Zarudenec, a local carpenter, has been running fundraisers for the SPCA for years, racking up tens of thousands in donations over that time.

This time, Waycon got involved, donating $780 as a company, and its staff added $240. Zarudenec usually likes to plan large event fundraisers, but COVID-19 has put a damper on that for the past year. Still, he said, these smaller fundraising events add up and "I'll keep doing what I can to raise money for the animals."

The South Okanagan BC SPCA branch is thrilled to have both Zarudenec and Waycon's support.

The Waycon team got together for a photo with their cheque, including all of the furry members of the Waycon team, one of whom is an alumni of the BC SPCA.

