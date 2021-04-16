Local Penticton man who is dedicated to fundraising for the SPCA still at it, despite pandemic restrictions

Photo: Contributed

Committed South Okanagan BC SPCA fundraiser Barry Zarudenec is at it again, helping facilitate a fundraiser through Waycon Manufacturing that saw a $1,020 cheque sent to the branch.

Zarudenec, a local carpenter, has been running fundraisers for the SPCA for years, racking up tens of thousands in donations over that time.

This time, Waycon got involved, donating $780 as a company, and its staff added $240. Zarudenec usually likes to plan large event fundraisers, but COVID-19 has put a damper on that for the past year. Still, he said, these smaller fundraising events add up and "I'll keep doing what I can to raise money for the animals."

The South Okanagan BC SPCA branch is thrilled to have both Zarudenec and Waycon's support.

The Waycon team got together for a photo with their cheque, including all of the furry members of the Waycon team, one of whom is an alumni of the BC SPCA.