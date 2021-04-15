Highway 5A open north of Princeton after small plane crash

Photo: Tim

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

The highway has now reopened to traffic, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services says it received a call, around 4:20 p.m., about a small plane incident on Highway 5A near the Princeton airport.

Andrea Visscher, spokesperson for BCEHS, said a small plane was on the highway when they arrived but was unable to speak to what led to the crash.

One person was transported from the scene in stable condition.

There is no other information available at this time.

ORIGINAL 6:30 p.m.

Highway 5A is closed in both directions north of Princeton, near the airport.

DriveBC is reporting a “roadway obstruction” between Old Hedley Rd and Laurie Currie Way. A detour is available using the Princeton Summerland Rd and Laurie Curry Way.

Residents tell Castanet a small airplane crashed off the end of the runway, onto the highway.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

