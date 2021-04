Photo: DriveBC

Highway 5A is closed in both directions north of Princeton, near the airport.

DriveBC is reporting a “roadway obstruction” between Old Hedley Rd and Laurie Currie Way. A detour is available using the Princeton Summerland Rd and Laurie Curry Way.

Residents tell Castanet a small airplane crashed off the end of the runway, onto the highway.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]