Vehicle caught on camera agressively driving into Penticton on Highway 97

Casey Richardson

An Okanagan resident caught a vehicle aggressively driving behind traffic on Wednesday night, travelling between two lanes of traffic on highway 97 heading southbound into Penticton.

Steve Tuck was driving into town with his son when a vehicle sped by him at an alarming rate.

"This truck flew by me like I was standing still. Then they almost slammed into the two trucks that were in front of him. That's when I told my son to get out his phone and start videoing," he explained.

The vehicle can be seen in the video above, shot from Tuck's passenger seat, swerving between lanes and closing in on the two trucks in front of him.

Tuck said he didn’t report the incident to the RCMP, since he figured they wouldn’t be able to find the car in time anyway. But he shared the video on social media to warn people of the reckless driver on the road.

"It was just absurd, absolutely absurd the way that guy was driving."

Tuck added that it’s not often he sees people driving at this speed and with this aggression on that highway.