RDOS denies funding for new Interior Health clinic in Penticton

A new urgent primary care clinic in Penticton was dealt a punch to the gut by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Thursday, when after an hour of chaotic and confusing discussion the board voted not to contribute cash to its cost of opening.

Interior Health launched the new Urgent and Primary Care Clinic on Martin Street in late March after the province announced it earlier in the spring. It currently operates seven days a week for mental health and substance abuse services, and six days a week for urgent care visits, with plans to expand those hours when more staff are secured.

IH's intention is for the facility be a walk-in hub to take pressure off the local emergency room, connect patients to long-term family doctors and link people to specialized help they may need. The centre was announced in early March, along with the controversial news that Interior Health would no longer be funding Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.

At Thursday's RDOS board meeting, IH delegates Carl Meadows, executive director of clinical operations for the South Okanagan, and Dan Goughnour, corporate director of business operations, sought $1 million from the Regional Hospital District to cover the capital costs of opening the new clinic. They also hoped the board would formally request that the Minister of Health designate the location as a hospital under the Hospital Act.

But some members of the board had concerns, questioning why IH was coming to them expecting the money after the doors were already open.

"What are you going to do if the funding request is not approved?" asked director Martin Johansen, mayor of Oliver.

"I'm going to have a very big bake sale!" Meadows answered jokingly, before adding he fervently hoped that would not be the case.

Both Meadows and Goughnour apologized to the board that they could not bring the funding request forward ahead of the project getting underway, saying they appreciate the frustration and blaming the process behind the scenes with the ministry.

"The pressure to actually accept this as a project for Penticton when there was another community that was ready to go, we were in a position that we had to decide,” Meadows said.

“Even into February there were some drips on our eyebrows as to whether we were going to get our physicians in place, ministry approval … all that was happening in the background."

The new 6,000-plus square foot clinic was renovated using IH cash flow to ensure contractors were paid, Goughnour explained, and the $1 million one-time ask from the hospital board's reserve funds, which total $2.4 million, would be used to recover those funds.

Penticton councillor and board member Katie Robinson was particularly unimpressed with the ask.

"The lack of communication between the ministry and the province and this board is staggering. Absolutely staggering. I can’t think of a government anywhere that could go ahead and build things and come after the fact [looking for] a handout … expecting us to pay for it," she said.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki echoed some of Robinson's rhetoric, blasting the provincial government for not being a good partner with the local governing body. Penticton city council is currently embroiled in its own separate battle with the province over a homeless shelter.

Other members of the hospital board also had concerns.

"What happens to Princeton, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos? We feel like we’re kind of paying for it, but we’re on the outskirts again," Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff said.

“If we use the money in reserves and pay for this now, what happens next year or the year after and how many more years are those of us in the outlying areas going to have to wait until we get some assistance putting in a primary care centre?”

Confusion reigned when it came time to vote on the matter. Robinson requested that the two questions up for consideration — whether to request the clinic be designated a hospital, potentially opening the board up to future requests for more funding which they could later choose to accept or deny, and whether to give the $1 million for current capital costs — be split into two separate votes.

A preliminary vote saw some confused as to which matter they were casting their ballot on, and others on the board voiced the opinion more discussion was needed, as hospital district chair Judy Sentes kept reminding the virtual room that they were running behind schedule.

Ultimately, the board voted yes to requesting hospital designation, but no to the $1 million in one-time funding, an unexpected result.

"Interesting," said RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich.

CAO Bill Newell also expressed confusion at the seemingly contradictory decisions, as did Sentes.

"I apologize if I confused you on it, but it stands even more confused at this point, having passed a motion to seek the designation of hospital but to deny funding for it," Sentes said. "That's the way that it is at this point. It is unique."

Meadows was visibly disappointed with the decision, explaining that he understands there is frustration among some board members with the provincial government, but wishing it were not expressed at the expense of an investment in much-needed South Okanagan primary care.

"I’m thinking there could have been a different way of the board communicating their position with the ministry … to me, I see [the clinic] as a great investment. But that’s democracy.”