Penticton promoting picnics through new program aimed at stimulating local food and drink businesses

Photo: City of Penticton

A new promotional program launching this May in Penticton is aimed at inspiring residents to enjoy their takeout orders at local parks.

Conceived by the city's economic development department, "Picnic Penticton" encourages local food and drink businesses to sign up for free and be included in the campaign.

"Today, as Canada celebrates National Takeout Day, we’re excited to announce our Picnic Penticton initiative, which aims to build on the great energy already created by the Chamber and DPA,” said Carly Lewis, economic development manager.

“This program will be an ideal opportunity to order takeout food or drinks and take your picnic to one of our outdoor spaces. In addition to our permanent picnic tables, we will be distributing 36 additional tables throughout the parks, providing plenty of opportunities for picnicking.”

Registration is now open for businesses, and city says those that participate will benefit in the following ways:

They will be included in marketing promotions including an interactive map and social media campaign

They will be provided with free 'picnic packs' to distribute to customers

They will be featured on the city's website and related channels, and promoted through partners including the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, Travel Penticton and the Downtown Penticton Association

The program is part of the ongoing Love Local campaign from the city, focused on supporting economic recovery.

Interested businesses can find out more and register here.