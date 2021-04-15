Photo: Contributed

Open burning season has ended in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's five fire protection areas.

Properties in Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook are covered by the bylaw, which sets midnight on April 15 as the end of the season.

Properties in the RDOS located outside of those areas should check with their local authorities.

Campfires are still permitted, following provincial guidelines. Campfires are defined as an open fire burning wood that is no larger than 0.5 m in height and 0.5 m in width, specifically used for warmth, cooking or Indigenous ceremonial purpose.

Local fire chiefs and the province may restrict campfires at any time.

Read the full burning bylaw here.