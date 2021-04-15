Castanet hit the streets to ask if the provincial government should be doing more to restrict non-essential travel

Casey Richardson

British Columbia’s provincial health officer is urging people to follow travel recommendations and keep to their home communities as cases with the third wave of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Bonnie Henry is recommending for residents of Penticton not to be traveling to places like Kelowna or Oliver at this time.

So, Castanet hit the street to ask whether people think the government needs to do more to restrict non-essential travel?

From the people that we spoke to, there were varying levels of concern. Some felt like inter-provincial travel was more of a worry for communities while others think more serious restrictions should come into place.

