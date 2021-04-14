Pay parking now in effect on downtown streets in Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson Pay parking machines are up and running on Main Street

Residents of Penticton should now be prepared to pay when they park downtown, with streets now dotted with working pay machines.

Effective immediately, from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown streets cost $2 per hour to park. Options to purchase monthly or annual parking permits for city lots are available through the cashiers at City Hall for those in need of longer parking options.

For those looking to pay on their phones, the Passport Parking Canada app is available at www.ppprkca.com. As an incentive, the purchase of $20 worth of parking time will be valued at $25, giving users an extra $5 worth of parking time.

For more information on parking and to review a map of parking in the downtown, please visit www.penticton.ca/parking