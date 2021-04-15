Penticton Secondary students rally to revive old tradition of grad class cleaning up community

Photo: The Canadian Press

It used to be a tradition that in honour of every Earth Day, students from Penticton Secondary School would organize a cleanup of community spaces, gathering garbage and making the city's parks and walkways a little cleaner.

That tradition fell by the wayside a few years ago, says current leadership student Rachel Jung, but now that it is their turn to graduate, she and a few friends decided to change that.

"We just wanted to start it up again," Jung explained.

Jung and her sister Ales, and friends Maya Bassot, Lindsay Spear and Nicole Samberger, have revived the cleanup for April 21 2021, the day before Earth Day. Volunteer students will head out to pre-picked areas with cleanup supplies to get rid of any litter they may find.

"We have a couple regions in Penticton, like Okanagan Lake, Gyro Park, Marina Way area, the creek and the KVR," Jung said.

"We just thought it would be a good idea for everyone to get out there and clean the city, especially since with COVID lots of people are spending time outside."

Work starts at 11:30 a.m. and will continue for about an hour.

They have 36 student volunteers so far, and while they are only organizing through the school due to supply limits, they encourage others to tackle the project as well.

"If people are out there seeing us collect garbage, they are more than welcome to join!"