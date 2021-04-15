RDOS holding "Pitch-In" event to encourage clean up of local communities

Photo: Contributed

National Volunteer Week is coming up, and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is encouraging the community to get involved through its first-ever "Pitch-In" active event.

Pitch-In events run throughout Canada each year. They are fun community events that provide opportunities for communities to properly dispose of waste, clean up green spaces and illegal dumpsites and rejuvenate neighbourhoods.

“By pitching in and helping clean-up your neighbourhood, you’re making a difference in your community,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “But you’ll also be getting your steps in.”

From April 22 to 24, the RDOS will be hosting such events in various communities around the region. Click here to find out more about Pitch-In opportunities near you.