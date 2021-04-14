Interior Health admits to errors causing South Okanagan residents to be unable to book appointments in Penticton

Photo: CTV News

A decision from Interior Health to try and prevent vaccine clinics from overbooking by delisting the clinics in their booking program resulted in Penticton residents not being able to make appointments in the community.

Castanet received multiple emails and calls from eligible-aged individuals this week having issues with their appointments after registering. They said they were being told that Penticton wasn’t available anymore to get a shot and they would have to travel to Kelowna.

“There was a glitch in the system, I was trying to get my husband signed up for a date in Penticton and I tried about seven times online and couldn't on Monday night,” Carol Albano, a resident of Naramata said.

Then on Tuesday morning, she tried again with no luck online.

“Penticton just wouldn't come up in the calendar so he phoned, and they said, ‘Well Penticton isn't available.’”

Norma Hill, a Penticton resident, came across a similar issue this week.

“Last week I registered online and then Monday, 11:30-ish or so I got an email with a link to make my appointment, so I went onto the link and I had to put in my personal health number and it said there was no such number.”

After Hill got her issues sorted out on the phone with Interior Health, the worker informed her that they were not currently taking any more appointments in Penticton.

But Albano, and Hill’s husband, had previous success getting appointments.

“And they said ‘Well, you're only allowed to go to Kelowna now,” Albano added.

"Just the people who already registered previously, anybody new has to go to Kelowna,” Hill explained.

With BC's provincial health officer, Bonnie Henry, encouraging residents to stay local, both were worried about travelling.

“If you live in Penticton, you should not be going to Sun Peaks, or Oliver or Kelowna right now. We need to only do those types of travel if it is essential,” Henry explained on April 12.

The BC Pharmacy Association said in a statement that "pharmacies are selected based on priority communities identified by regional health authorities," adding that they do not have further information on when additional pharmacies will be authorized or in which communities.

Interior Health echoed Henry in that residents should seek vaccinations in their own community, and admitted to a an error in their booking service earlier this week.

On Monday, IH said in a statement, it was recognized that de-listing clinics resulted in that community disappearing online and agents in the resource call centres agents not being able to see where clinics were located.

“In some cases, the public was incorrectly told clinics do not exist in their community," the statement reads.

“We have since re-listed all communities to ensure the call centre agent’s resources are accurate, and taken a different approach to prevent overbooking. However, if all available appointments in a community have been booked, it will not be visible for people to book until more appointments are added.”

Current clinics in Penticton clinic are fully booked, but we continue to add more appointments and people should be able to book later today.”

Residents who were mistakenly provided this information are advised to call back or book online if they have not done so already.

“We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The South Okanagan is already short on vaccination options, with only IH clinics offering the shot and no local pharmacies authorized to join in the rollout, as in neighbouring communities like Kelowna and Vernon.

For Albano, the wait and difficulties feel like a snub.

“The bigger picture I think is the whole South Okanagan and why are we being overlooked and is there something within the government that they can do better?” Albano asked. “I don't see why other cities were considered and we weren't.”