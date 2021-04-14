Summerland restricting vehicle access up Giant's Head

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland will be limiting vehicular traffic on Giant's Head Mountain Road starting this week.

In an effort to reduce vehicle conflict with hikers, bikers and other park users on the path heading up the popular mountain, the gate at the bottom will be kept close during specified hours.

The road will be open to vehicles starting April 15 daily from noon to 9 p.m. On Sundays, no vehicles will be allowed at all.

The new hours will be in effect throughout summer 2021.