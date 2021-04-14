RDOS seeking input on ten-year parks, trails plan

Contributed

Have your say on the future of parks, trails and recreational spaces in the area through a survey aimed at informing the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's upcoming decisions.

The RDOS' Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan will serve as a guideline for decision making over the next ten years, protecting environmentally sensitive areas and recommending the right mix of facilities and programs.

"The RDOS is encouraging you to take a few moments to complete the survey to provide feedback on programs, services and amenities that are important to you,” says RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich.

“This information will help the regional district identify key areas in the plan, which is why it is crucial to hear from all communities and age groups.”

The RDOS will also be inviting Indigenous communities and community partners to virtual meetings and workshops in the coming weeks.

Find the survey, open to all residents, online here.