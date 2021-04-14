Oliver welcoming Dairy Queen to town

Photo: Contributed

Oliver residents will soon no longer have to drive to Osoyoos for a taste of Dairy Queen treats.

Town council voted to approve a development permit for 6422 Main Street that includes plans for a drive-thru DQ, additional retail space and four residential units on a second floor.

The lot currently stands empty, but was once home to a gas station until 1988, followed by a residence which was destroyed in 2009.

The DQ will have 60 seats indoors plus a drive-thru. Development cost charges will amount to approximately $37,000 to the applicant.