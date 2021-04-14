BC Wildfire at small wildfire near Osoyoos

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

BC Wildfire Service responded to two incidents in the South Okanagan this week, one a structure fire and one a wildfire still burning near Osoyoos.

On Monday, crews were in Twin Lakes as a structure fire destroyed a small shop.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said wildfire crews don't normally respond to structures fires, but when one occurs outside of a fire service zone, they will often attend to ensure the fire does not spread to the nearby wilderness.

In this case, crews did not need to take action, as the fire was contained to the building.

On Tuesday night, a wildfire started on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, around four kilometres north of town boundaries. Eight crew members are on scene and is classified as being held.

It is currently at 0.4 hectares in size.

Fraser said it is suspected to have been human-caused, which she said is "quite common" for this time of year.