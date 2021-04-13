Penticton man with lengthy criminal record found not guilty of uttering threats

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Penticton man with multiple charges making their way through the court system was found not guilty in Penticton Court on Tuesday afternoon due to insufficient and inconsistent witness testimony.

Bryan James Lamb, 51, was acquitted of a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Lamb attended the Skaha Lake liquor store in an "agitated state" on May 31, 2020, and was allegedly heard uttering threats towards the store manager, Rupy Pandher.

“Although both witnesses for the Crown were credible, I did not find the evidence, particularly Ms. Pandher's evidence, sufficiently reliable to ground a conviction for the offence as charged,” the judge stated.

Lamb's speech was identified as difficult to understand by both witnesses and the officers attending the scene that day.

One of the store’s employees recalls Mr. Lamb saying "You don't know me, I will come back and burn."

And while Pandher originally stated she thought she heard him say ‘burn’ as well, her recollection of knowing exactly what he said kept changing.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Ms. Pandher was afraid of Mr. Lamb,” the judge added.

Lamb was found not guilty, but was told to stay away from the liquor store and to not have any contact with Pandher, or else he could be arrested and charged with criminal harassment.

Three of Lamb’s other criminal cases are scheduled to return to court, including an incident with being accused of attacking two young boys at a Kaleden park in 2020.