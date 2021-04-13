COVID-19 exposures at two more schools in the South Okanagan

Photo: Google Maps

More schools in the South Okanagan area have reported COVID-19 exposures, hitting Skaha Lake Middle School and the SenPokChin School in Oliver.

Both schools were added to Interior Health’s school exposure list recently. Skaha Lake Middle School is a part of School District 67 while SenPokChin school is independent.

According to the list, the exposure at Skaha Lake Middle School was on April 7 and 8 while the exposure at SenPokChin was on March 31 and Apr. 1.

As of Tuesday, four schools are listed with recent exposures in the South Okanagan-Similkameen area, including Penticton Christian School and South Okanagan Secondary in Oliver, announced last week.