Southern Interior Land Trust supporting bid to protect Sickle Point

The Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) is stepping up to support efforts to conserve Sickle Point.

The local conservation group has been fundraising to try and purchase the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake in Kaleden before it is purchased and developed.

Recently the group joined up with the Tempest Theatre and Film Society to create a short video featuring local MP Richard Cannings, author Don Gayton and several Kaleden residents.

Fundraising since launching the video online has increased significantly, according to a member of the committee, Doreen Olson, and now SILT’s support could really move things forward.

“This support is giving the Committee the tools we have needed to move the fundraising and acquisition of Sickle Point forward,” Olson said. “Because we are not really a land trust, we were just trying to buy the land, we didn't have what we needed for a lot of grants that needed to have a land trust supporting us.”

Efforts to try to get other land trust groups to join their cause fell through, turned down for being too small of a parcel of land or too expensive.

“But our fit with SILT was perfect, they are local, they are a small land trust,” Olson added. “It gives us a little more credibility than just a grassroots community group that is trying to purchase a piece of land.”

Founded in 1988, SILT has a philosophy of conservation seeks to create a legacy of protected important habitats for all living things by acquiring and maintaining ecologically significant gems and jewels of wildlife habitat in British Columbia's southern interior region.

Al Peatt, the executive director for SILT explained that the Sickle Point land was previously for sale but SILT didn’t have the funds raised for purchase at the time.

“We've always had our eye on it...but SILT doesn't tend to pursue properties that are listed for sale because it's risky,” Peatt said.

“We are volunteer-based and it takes a lot of effort and costs to pursue a property...We don't feel we have the capacity to be able to do that. But we're happy to collaborate and support their efforts to raise the funds.”

If the property can be purchased by the Save Sickle Point Committee, SILT plans to take and hold title, and manage the property in collaboration with the community association and other groups that would be involved in its care, like the Penticton Indian Band.

“They have been doing a great job of fundraising and getting interest generated to purchase the property, the thing they lacked was the vehicle to actually hold the property once it's purchased,” Peatt said.

“The key point is that, should the property be developed, even with a single-estate type house on it, then once it's developed it's lost forever and the opportunity to get that habitat back will be forfeited.”

To learn more about Sickle Point or make a pledge to secure the land for conservation, click here. To sign their petition to the provincial government, visit their page here.