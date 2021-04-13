Penticton seeking support from UBCM in fight against homeless shelter

Photo: Casey Richardson

In the ongoing battle between Penticton city council and the provincial government over the downtown homeless shelter, Mayor John Vassilaki is asking the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) to help challenge provincial paramountcy.

City council had previously rejected a proposal from BC Housing to extend the use of a temporary emergency shelter for another year at 352 Winnipeg Street, which sparked a war of words.

Housing minister David Eby stepped in to invoke the province's "paramountcy" right, that gives them power to override municipal council zoning decisions for provincial projects and in doing so, has kept the shelter open.

A letter has now been sent from Penticton council to the UBCM president, Brian Frenkel, requesting them to prepare a letter to BC Premier, John Horgan, supporting council’s position that the province’s recent use of paramountcy is a violation of two council decisions and the city’s zoning Bylaws.

“My letter to Mr. Frenkel made it very clear that the issue at hand is a matter of land use and cooperative planning between two levels of government,” Vassilaki said in a news release.

“The Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, David Eby, would have British Columbians believe that the City of Penticton is not doing its part to support the housing crisis.”

The city points to information provided directly from the Minister showing that Penticton has the highest number of supportive housing beds per capita in the BC Interior.

“All of these beds were developed with Penticton council’s input and with respect for council’s role in the decision making process.”

Penticton currently has one supportive housing space per every 143 residents, compared to one per 300 in Kelowna and one per 495 in Vernon.

“Today our previous working relationship of bilateral cooperation has been replaced by a unilateral hammer that puts our residents at risk of having the provincial government plan our community. As such, council has reached out to Mr. Frenkel and the UBCM membership at large to seek their support in reversing the Province’s conduct towards Penticton, or any other community they disagree with,” the release adds.

Premier Horgan had previously stated that he wasn’t weighing in on the dispute.

“I’m hopeful that all elected officials will work together for a common purpose, that is the expectation of the public,” Horgan said. “But there are times when disagreements become public and, again, that is part and parcel of our democratic society.”

Penticton city council previously voted to authorize a public survey seeking feedback on its actions regarding the old Victory Church emergency homeless shelter, and asking whether the city should proceed with pricey legal proceedings against the province.

The poll ran from March 31 to April 10 and the results are expected to be discussed at the next city council meeting on April 20.