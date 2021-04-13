Time to prepare properties for spring freshet, rise in temperatures will result in spring run off

Photo: RDOS The RDOS provides sandbags when needed

Residents in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are reminded to prepare for spring freshet and check their properties as temperature rise in the next seven days.

With temperatures set to rise to 18 – 24 degrees Celsius in the coming week, an increased melting of snowpacks at an above-average spring run off will occur.

Property owners are asked to take appropriate measures to protect their property and buildings from potential rising waters and drainage issues.

Checking for drainage issues before freshet begins is a proactive measure residents can take to help prevent or minimize potential damage. For those who live in vulnerable areas, on or near floodplains, or if you have experienced spring flooding previously, should be preparing ahead of time.

“Rapidly melting snowpacks can overwhelm stream channels and cause localized flooding. Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rocks, causing unpredictable mudslides, landslides and rockslides,” the RDOS release reads.

Prepare an emergency plan to ensure your family and pet's needs are considered before an unexpected event occurs. The RDOS states that pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an Evacuation Alert or Order.

The RDOS and Emergency Management BC will provide sand and sandbags for property owners as needed when there is an imminent threat of flooding.

For more information updates, resources and preparedness tips, visit the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) website. You can also find updated sand and sandbagging locations and information about how you can prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sandbag Centres will open throughout the RDOS as needed to help you protect your property from localized flooding.