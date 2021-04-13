Group of conservationists using video to expand their campaign reach for Sickle Point

Casey Richardson

The fight from a local conservation group continuing to try to save the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake in Kaleden against development isn’t over yet.

The Save Sickle Point Committee, a community grassroots group, joined up with the Tempest Theatre and Film Society to create a short video featuring MP Richard Cannings, author Don Gayton, and several Kaleden residents who shared their love for the spot.

“We were very pleased when Ronan and Kate of the Tempest Theatre and Film Society agreed to do the video. It was by far a more professional outfit than even I think I was looking for, so I was thrilled,” Evelyn Kansy, fundraising co-ordinator for the Save Sickle Point Committee said, adding that the response back from viewers has been incredibly positive as well.

Local taxpayers rejected the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's plans to purchase it back in February, leaving the committee to raise the funds themselves.

“You know, they voted against paying for it with their property taxes, so now we have to raise the complete $2.5 million. So obviously it’s going to be a bit more challenging,” Kansy added.

“But a lot of people who publicly stated they were against the property tax, also stated they were in favour of protecting the ecosystem at sickle point. So we’re trying to say this is your turn now to get on board now and help us raise the funds.”

The 4.8-acre property in total will cost $2.5 million, with the committee needing to raise at least $1.5 million by June 1 of this year, as a portion of the overall purchase price that has been previously agreed upon for the land which is currently in foreclosure.

“We're still going to be a million short if we’re successful with the crowd funding. And we’re hoping that the other funds will come from the government, corporate sponsorship and grants that we’ve applied for.”

So far, $307,535 has been raised on the Wayblaze funding site for the purchase.

Wayblaze is the same platform that residents of Naramata recently used to successfully raise $1 million to purchase the Centre Beach property for public use.

The committee also had a letter writing campaign to the government, with over 130 letters sent out to the Forest, Lands and Natural Resources department.

“We're finding it's challenging to raise the funds during the pandemic, to get the word out,” Kansy said. The group had planned to host monthly fundraising events to bolster donations, but COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings continue to put that on hold.

A drive-through event was hosted in March, handing out green ribbons to those in the community who have made pledges to their campaign to be hung on gates, fences and front doors to show their support.

“We have that time sense of stress of trying to get the money and it’s no easy task.”

The group is racing against the clock and possible interested parties in the area, as it is currently up for sale.

To learn more about Sickle Point or make a pledge to secure the land for conservation, click here. To sign their petition to the provincial government, visit their page here.