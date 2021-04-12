Summerland council approves $1.36M replacement plan for the water main pipe running through Canyon View Road

Photo: District of Summerland Cracks showcase the current pipe problems over the past years

The District of Summerland has approved an upgrade of the water main through Canyon View Road, located along the Trout Creek community’s perpetual slide area.

The high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe will replacing 1,000 metres of existing AC water main and was established as the most suitable for replacement. The current AC water main pipe has seen repeated damage and is unable to accommodate any differential settlement, according to staff.

The current pipe has seen 12 breaks over the last nine years.

There is a risk with the HDPE pipe option, as it fail from continual or major movement. Tension in the HDPE pipe could cause a failure at a fitting and repairs will be required.

However, in comparison to a complete relocation of the water main, replacing the pipe is the cheapest option and least disruptive to other private properties.

The total cost for the project is estimated to be $1,364,000.