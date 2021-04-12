South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre celebrates National Volunteer Week

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre is celebrating National Volunteer Week (April 18 to 24), recognizing and thanking volunteers in the community.

The theme is 'The Value of One, The Power of Many.' The organization recognizes the ‘awe-inspiring acts of kindness by millions of individuals and the magic that happens when we work together towards a common purpose.’

Caring and compassion were prominent within the volunteers, organizations, and sectors working together.

Wendy Weisner, executive director of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre, said in a press release when one volunteer gives their time, skills and knowledge, this is extremely valuable.

“The power of many results from a local volunteer centre’s efforts in helping thousands of volunteers find engaging work. This has never been more the case as in a pandemic,” Weisner said.

“The local volunteer centre has ensured volunteering continues to play a vital role in the region. The recent publication ”Healthy Volunteers Mean Healthy Communities” shows us how staying Healthy as an individual volunteer has the power to produce healthy strong and vibrant communities.”

Next week is an important time to set aside to appreciate the work of volunteers. Volunteers ensure our region’s most vulnerable are not left behind and increase our region’s capacity in hospitals, shelters, food banks, schools, festivals, and sport, among others. If paid, that work would exceed more than $150 million every year.

“I look forward to this space in time each year to draw attention to the wonderful volunteers and their contributions that every single South Okanagan Resident benefits from,” Weisner added..

Leading up to National Volunteer Week, and during it, follow and keep an eye on the volunteer centre’s social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.