Penticton will have a large item collection during April 19 – 23

Photo: Contributed

Have a couple hefty items that need to be hauled off to the dump?

Penticton residents receiving curbside garbage collection services will be able to place for pick-up and disposal two large items during the week of April 19 to 23.

On your regular garbage day, items are asked to be left at the usual collection point by 7 a.m. Leave a minimum of one meter/three feet of space between your carts and large items, as a separate collection truck collects the oversized items.

Common accepted items include: furniture, appliances (such as refrigerators, stoves), exercise equipment, and mattresses. The maximum allowable weight per item is 90kg/200lbs.

Items that are not accepted are objects with gas motors, televisions, hot water tanks, and renovation waste such as toilets, plumbing fixtures, and doors.

Small appliances and electronics will not be collected, but they can be dropped off for free at J&C Bottle Depot at 200 Rosetown Avenue, or at Campbell Mountain Landfill at 1765 Reservoir Road.

“The large item collection event helps residents get their unwanted furniture or broken appliance to the landfill for disposal or recycling," David Kassian, Community Sustainability Coordinator said in a news release. “On your regular garbage day, place the items at your usual collection point and we will make sure it gets disposed of properly.”

Multifamily buildings are not eligible to participate in the large item collection.

For more information, please visit www.penticton.ca/garbage, call the Public Works Yards at 250-490-2500, or email [email protected] Interested in getting an automated reminder the night before your garbage day? Visit www.penticton.ca/garbagereminder for more information.