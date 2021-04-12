170834
Penticton  

Two residents displaced after fire at Penticton apartment building

Apartment room fire doused

- | Story: 330698

Multiple residents were spotted wrapped in blankets outside of a Penticton three-storey apartment on Government Street on Saturday night, as fire crews evacuated the building to tackle a small fire.

Nine firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 11:19 p.m., not leaving until 1:30 a.m., according to Rob Trupp, assistant fire chief with the Penticton Fire Department.

"When the guys arrived, they had some light smoke coming from the basement window. Upon investigation, there was a fire in one unit and they managed to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to one unit."

Two units sustained smoke damage and one saw fire damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

ESS is currently taking care of the two displaced residents.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

170723
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4360607
#71-3382 Village Green Way
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$260,900
more details
168084




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mickey
Mickey Penticton SPCA >


171362


Chicken wings from the sky

Must Watch
Girl orders chicken wings, they’re delivered by a drone and dropped from the sky!
Motivational Monday- April 12, 2021
Galleries
Grab some motivation on your way out the door this morning.
Motivational Monday- April 12, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Funny Scottish girl arguing with her uncle
Must Watch
Don’t mess with a sassy niece!
The Sopranos’ Joseph Siravo loses cancer battle aged 64
Showbiz
The Sopranos star Joseph Siravo has died aged 64. The actor, best...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172348
172301