Two residents displaced after fire at Penticton apartment building

Photo: Casey Richardson File photo

Multiple residents were spotted wrapped in blankets outside of a Penticton three-storey apartment on Government Street on Saturday night, as fire crews evacuated the building to tackle a small fire.

Nine firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 11:19 p.m., not leaving until 1:30 a.m., according to Rob Trupp, assistant fire chief with the Penticton Fire Department.

"When the guys arrived, they had some light smoke coming from the basement window. Upon investigation, there was a fire in one unit and they managed to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to one unit."

Two units sustained smoke damage and one saw fire damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

ESS is currently taking care of the two displaced residents.