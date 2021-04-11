The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland happy to see animals from dire situations loved, safe and full of life in new homes

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has seen a large number of hoarding houses and abandoned pets this past year, but is happy to see the animals now in loving homes.

“We would like to just take this moment to thank all the incredible adoptive families who have taken in so many wonderful cats from us,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

“We have seen an extreme increase in hoarding situations, with cats with medical issues and just being forgotten in situations they never should have ended up in.”

Critteraid continues to look after and nurse animals back to health at the sanctuary and runs completely on donations.

“With our volunteer team, with our community support and with these wonderful families opening up their hearts and homes, we are seeing the most beautiful transformation. From scared and frightened to loved, safe and just full of life again.”

Critteraid is currently working on looking after cats they have rescued recently from other hoarding sites and will soon be putting those cats up for adoption.

“We can not do this without your support,” Byer added. “And again, thank you everyone.”

For more information on upcoming cats to adopt, email [email protected] and to donate, visit their website.