RDOS adds rapid approval process for businesses needing patios amid new provincial health orders

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is working to support commercial hospitality businesses by speeding up building permit applications related to the expansion of decks or patio coverings at businesses that may otherwise not be able to operate their indoor spaces.

With provincial restrictions currently in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 that suspend indoor dining, the RDOS announced their intention to help businesses on Friday.

The RDOS will ensure permit applications are processed as quickly as possible, although applicants should be aware that potential delays could result from plans which are submitted with insufficient information, or in cases where engineering work or variances are required.

“Many hospitality businesses are looking to expand restaurant, bistros and tasting rooms while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place,” Electoral Area “C” Director Rick Knode said in a press release. “Expediting the permit application process will help local businesses continue to operate during these difficult times.”

For further information on building permits, visit the development services page on the RDOS website.