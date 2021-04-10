COVID-19 exposure at two schools in the South Okanagan

Photo: SD 53

Penticton Christian School and South Okanagan Secondary in Oliver are the latest schools to be added to the list of those in the South Okanagan that have seen recent COVID-19 exposures.

Both schools were added to Interior Health’s school exposure list recently. South Okanagan Secondary is a part of School District 53 while Penticton Christian school is independent.

According to the list, the exposure at Penticton Christian School was on March 30, 31, and April 1, while the exposure at South Okanagan Secondary was on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

As of Saturday, these are the only two schools listed with recent exposures in the South Okanagan-Similkameen area.