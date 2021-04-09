Support needed for the Meadowlark Nature Festival and OSCA educational programs

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA) is asking for the public's support to help continue their work in protecting the natural environment.

For more than 20 years, OSCA has been providing people of all ages with opportunities to experience, discover, explore and protect the outdoors. The organization works to provide various programs and events, offered mainly outdoors throughout the year, including the annual Meadowlark Nature Festival and Ecostudies outdoor education programs for schools and home learners.

As one of North America's annual preeminent festivals, the Meadowlark Festival continues to use it’s funds to put on the next year's festival, and also to support our range of programs. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Each year, funds raised through ticket purchases cover only half the cost. The remainder must be raised by grants, sponsorships and private donations. Donations are integral for the company to keep the Meadowlark Nature Festival and our ecostudies programs alive.

“Due to COVID-19 we have had to cancel two years of the festival and we hope to resume it in 2022. And so we are reaching out to friends of OSCA and the Meadowlark Nature Festival - people like you - who appreciate and enjoy the wonderful natural spaces and species of the Okanagan Similkameen, and who are as concerned as we are about its protection and conservation. Please support our programs by making a tax deductible donation - any amount is a real help for us!” Janet Willson, Chair of the OSCA said in a press release.

To donate to the OSCA and help out their Meadowlark Nature Festival and our other educational programs, visit their website here,