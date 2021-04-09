House fire produces heavy black smokes with visible flames in Summerland

Photo: Nathan

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Banks Crescent in Summerland on Friday afternoon, with heavy smoke and flames visible coming from the home.

Nathan noticed the smoke while driving by the area around 1:50 p.m.

“Kind of a dark brown smoke, so I pulled over to take a shot,” Nathan said. “There was just kind of wispy smoke there for a bit and then all of sudden it (the smoke) took off when they (Summerland Fire Department) got there.”

“The black smoke started going with a bunch of visible flames...but they knocked it down pretty quick.”

Nathan added that he saw RCMP on the scene first, but didn’t notice any residents of the home.

“There’s no real panic, so I'm assuming nobody was there.”

Castanet has reached out to the Summerland Fire Department for more information and will update the story when it becomes available.