One-hectare wildfire near Apex Mountain now under control

Photo: Contributed

A one-hectare wildfire off of Green Mountain Road near Apex Mountain was found by BC wildfire crews on Thursday and is now classified as under control.

According to Kyla Fraser, a fire information officer for BC Wildfire Service, crews were checking it out again Friday morning.

“It’s suspected to be human caused and is under investigation right now,” Fraser added.

So far, 23 fires have been reported this year by the wildfire service, which is a fairly normal start of the season.

“I feel like a lot of the fires we’ve had recently have got a fair bit of attention, but it’s not uncommon for us to see wildfires starting in the spring,” Fraser said.

“The fuels are still really dry from over the winter after the snow has melted, they haven’t quite had a chance to green up yet. It is quite easy for fires to ignite when fuels are dry, even though it may seem a little early for wildfires.”

Fire crews will be continuing to check the fire near Apex over the next few days to make sure there are no hot spots left.