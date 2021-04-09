Osoyoos photographer captures stunning video of storm clouds

Contributed Greg Reely

An Osoyoos photographer who is known for catching beautiful nature shots and weather phenomenon got out his camera to capture the storm travelling over the South Okanagan on Thursday.

Greg Reely noticed some dark clouds forming and decided to capture a timelapse.

“We have a view of the whole valley from our deck, where I shoot a lot of my time lapse videos from. Never get bored of our view here,” Reely said over Facebook.

Reely shared his video to a local Facebook group, the Osoyoos Loop.

Check out the storm clouds above Osoyoos in the video above.

Find more of Reely's photography here.